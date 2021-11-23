The New Year will be here soon enough -- and with it, comes the annual return of New Year's resolution lists and goals. If you, like us, are beginning to self-reflect on all of the things you did a lot of this year (Does binge-watching every show on Netflix count as a hobby?) or perhaps on the things you're hoping to do more of come 2022 (like even acknowledging just one of the books on your nightstand) then we have curated the perfect guide for you.

Contrary to popular belief, you can actually reach your yearly reading goals all while still getting your TV fix. The secret? Simply read the book versions of your favorite shows or catch up on the novels that will soon be adapted into a television series. If Reese Witherspoon's work has taught us anything, it's that the book-turned-television series combo is hot in Hollywood right now -- and for good reason.

From top Netflix dramas like The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, to Hulu hits likeNine Perfect Strangersand cult-favorite shows like The Sopranos and The Office, people are watching more television than ever before thanks to streaming services -- and books (from adaptations to tell-alls) provide the opportunity for fans to spend even more time in their favorite fictional worlds.

To help you curate the perfect TV-inspired winter reading list, the ET Style team has compiled a few favorites below. Ahead, check out ET Style's guide for the best books to read this winter -- inspired by your favorite TV shows, of course. Plus, peruse through other must-read books to shop this season -- from celebrity memoirs to film adaptations and more.

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone Amazon Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone New York Times bestselling author Diana Gabaldon makes her writing return with the latest story in the beloved Outlander series, titled: Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. Fans of the books and Starz series alike will love returning to the cozy and eventful Outlander universe through this novel. $36 $24 Buy Now

Conversations with Friends Amazon Conversations with Friends If you loved Normal People, then get excited -- Sally Rooney's other beloved novel, Conversations with Friends, is being adapted into a series for Hulu. And while specific details on the project's release are still under wraps, you'll have plenty of time to read the book in preparation for the TV show. $27 $22 Buy Now

The Queen's Gambit Amazon The Queen's Gambit After becoming one of Netflix's most watched television series of all time, it's far from surprisingly that the book also boasts a loyal legion of fans. Ready to re-immerse yourself in the world of Beth Harmon? Your move. $17 $10 Buy Now

Nine Perfect Strangers Amazon Nine Perfect Strangers Nicole Kidman seems to have a knack for choosing top-notch drama TV projects -- and if her work in Big Little Lies was any indication of what fans could expect in Nine Perfect Strangers (another TV series based on a book by Liane Moriarty) then this novel is a must-read this winter. $21 Buy Now

