A TV Fan's Guide for Books to Read This Winter: 'Outlander,' 'Bridgerton' & More

By Kyley Warren‍
A TV Fan's Book Guide
The New Year will be here soon enough -- and with it, comes the annual return of New Year's resolution lists and goals. If you, like us, are beginning to self-reflect on all of the things you did a lot of this year (Does binge-watching every show on Netflix count as a hobby?) or perhaps on the things you're hoping to do more of come 2022 (like even acknowledging just one of the books on your nightstand) then we have curated the perfect guide for you.

Contrary to popular belief, you can actually reach your yearly reading goals all while still getting your TV fix. The secret? Simply read the book versions of your favorite shows or catch up on the novels that will soon be adapted into a television series. If Reese Witherspoon's work has taught us anything, it's that the book-turned-television series combo is hot in Hollywood right now -- and for good reason.

From top Netflix dramas like The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, to Hulu hits likeNine Perfect Strangersand cult-favorite shows like The Sopranos and The Office, people are watching more television than ever before thanks to streaming services -- and books (from adaptations to tell-alls) provide the opportunity for fans to spend even more time in their favorite fictional worlds.

To help you curate the perfect TV-inspired winter reading list, the ET Style team has compiled a few favorites below. Ahead, check out ET Style's guide for the best books to read this winter -- inspired by your favorite TV shows, of course. Plus, peruse through other must-read books to shop this season -- from celebrity memoirs to film adaptations and more.

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
Amazon
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
New York Times bestselling author Diana Gabaldon makes her writing return with the latest story in the beloved Outlander series, titled: Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. Fans of the books and Starz series alike will love returning to the cozy and eventful Outlander universe through this novel.
$36$24
The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown's Official Guide
The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown's Official Guide
Amazon
The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown's Official Guide
Catch up on the wondrous scandals of Bridgerton through The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown's Official Guide -- a collection of chapters and commentary that provide even more insight into the lives of these characters.
$17$13
Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos
Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos
Amazon
Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos
If you didn't get your Sopranos fix with the prequel, The Many Saints of Newark -- fear not, because the entire series has been sharply condensed into a spectacular tell-all of HBO's hit show through, Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos.
$30$20
Conversations with Friends
Conversations with Friends
Amazon
Conversations with Friends
If you loved Normal People, then get excited -- Sally Rooney's other beloved novel, Conversations with Friends, is being adapted into a series for Hulu. And while specific details on the project's release are still under wraps, you'll have plenty of time to read the book in preparation for the TV show.
$27$22
Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office
Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office
Amazon
Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office
What do bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica have in common? The Office, oddly enough. If you (like us) spend endless hours unproductively rewatching the Steve Carell-led sitcom, then you'll love this tell-all oral history of the cult-favorite television series.
$30$20
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive
Amazon
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive
Before Maid was a talked-about Netflix series (which sees Margaret Qualley, as the lead) it was actually a biographical novel based on real accounts by its author, Stephanie Land, as she navigated motherhood, poverty and the "will to survive." 
$27$15
The Queen's Gambit
The Queen's Gambit
Amazon
The Queen's Gambit
After becoming one of Netflix's most watched television series of all time, it's far from surprisingly that the book also boasts a loyal legion of fans. Ready to re-immerse yourself in the world of Beth Harmon? Your move.
$17$10
Nine Perfect Strangers
Nine Perfect Strangers
Amazon
Nine Perfect Strangers
Nicole Kidman seems to have a knack for choosing top-notch drama TV projects -- and if her work in Big Little Lies was any indication of what fans could expect in Nine Perfect Strangers (another TV series based on a book by Liane Moriarty) then this novel is a must-read this winter.
$21
You: A Novel
You: A Novel
Amazon
You: A Novel
This book is the horror novel of the digital age -- complete with suspense, sex and a truly riveting plot.
$17$10
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
Amazon
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
This one is for all of the Bravoholics out there. Expand on your Real Housewives obsession with this VIP glimpse into the dramatic TV franchise saga that spills all the tea.
$28$23

