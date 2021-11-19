'A Very Boy Band Holiday' Special to Feature Members of *NSYNC, NKOTB, Boyz II Men & More
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
‘Seal Team’: David Boreanaz on Veterans Working on Show and What…
Why Don't We on New Era and Moving Past Industry Trauma (Exclusi…
Tia Mowry on If ‘Family Reunion’ Ending Means She’ll Return to ‘…
Carly Pearce Gives a Tour of Her Home on the Road (Exclusive)
Jordan McGraw on Being a Dad and Why He Wrote a Song About Matth…
Will Smith Reflects on Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ After Spending a Ni…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
Serena Williams Says Working on ‘King Richard’ With Her Family W…
Hilary Duff Calls Kim Cattrall a ‘Force’ on the 'How I Met Your …
Lil Nas X on What He’s Looking for in a Partner and the Joy of G…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Kermit the Frog Previews YouTube Originals’ Special ‘Dear Earth’…
Get ready for a boy band-filled holiday celebration with A Very Boy Band Holiday!
The ABC special will include members of *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, New Edition and O-Town. The news was shared in a fun TikTok, which features Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees).
The singers will entertain viewers with festive classics and their groups’ greatest holiday hits. A Very Boy Band Holiday will also feature some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Additionally, the special will debut a new original song, titled “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” performed by Fatone and Morris. It will also include a special performance of “This One’s For The Children” by McIntyre and his son, Griffin McIntyre.
A Very Boy Band Holiday premieres Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Boyz II Men Share How They Prepped for 'Black-ish' Finale (Exclusive)
BSB on Possible Tour With *NSYNC & 98 Degrees, New Vegas Holiday Shows
98 Degrees Talk New Music and Collaborating With Other Boy Bands