A$AP Rocky Is 'So Excited' to 'Embark on Parenthood' After Welcoming Son With Rihanna, Source Says
A$AP Rocky is ready for fatherhood. A source tells ET that the 33-year-old rapper "is so excited to be a father and to embark on parenthood with Rihanna." Rihanna, 34, recently gave birth to her and A$AP's first child, a son, in Los Angeles, a source previously told ET.
"Before Rihanna gave birth, A$AP was super involved and was asking his friends for parenting advice," ET's source says. "He wants to be the best dad possible and continue to take care of Rihanna."
"He's really looking forward to raising their baby boy together," the source adds.
As a couple, the source says, A$AP and Rihanna are "down to Earth... have similar styles and couldn't be more in love and happy about this next chapter."
A source previously told ET that the couple, who has been dating since 2020, has "not left each other's side" since welcoming their son.
"They are over the moon," the source said. "She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."
According to the source, the couple is planning to travel to New York so that A$AP's family can meet his son, and Rihanna hopes to fly in her family from Barbados to New York as well.
