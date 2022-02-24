Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Break Up Again

Aaron Carter and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, are going their separate ways, once again. Carter announced their breakup on Twitter Wednesday, and asked fans to respect his privacy as he processes their split.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," Carter shared. "Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you."

The "I Want Candy" singer also said that he has no intention of being in "any relationship anytime soon," adding that he's "too scarred" and "can't trust any woman."

"I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon," he tweeted, shortly after announcing his split from Martin. "I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."

Carter's tweets come just two months after he and Martin reconciled their relationship following their split in November.

On Nov. 30, just a week after he and Martin welcomed their now 3-month-old son, Prince, the 34-year-old singer made a similar announcement on Twitter, saying that "due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Carter didn't offer any specifics as to what led to the sudden breakup at the time, but he did allude to "a very big lie" that appears to involve his estranged twin sister, Angel. He tweeted, "thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless."

Carter followed up that breakup post with a series of tweets, including labeling himself a "single father." He also claimed Martin "told me she's leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé…seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I'll never see my son again."

Carter added, "There's more to the story [than] meets the eye."

Carter and Martin welcomed their first child together on Nov. 22. He shared the news on Instagram while also revealing Martin underwent an emergency C-section after 13 hours of labor.

Carter and Martin went Instagram official back in January of 2021. They got engaged in June, not long after Carter revealed in March that Martin was pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage in June 2020.

