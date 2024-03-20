Aaron Taylor-Johnson is addressing the 23-year age gap between him and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone U.K., the 33-year-old actor talked about hitting certain milestones early in life, something he is all too familiar with as a young husband, father, and stepdad.

The Bullet Train star met his now-spouse on the set of her 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy. At the time, he was 18 and she was 42.

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13," he told the publication, adding that he has always been one to move at his own pace.

"You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me," the Kick-Ass actor continued.

For Aaron -- who combined his last name from birth (Johnson) with his wife's (Taylor-Wood) to create their new surname -- that meant an engagement and becoming a stepfather to Sam's two older daughters, then 12 and 4, at just 18 years old.

Furthermore, Sam and Aaron had two of their own kids prior to their June 2012 wedding. At the time of daughter Wylda's birth in 2010, Aaron had just turned 20. When their second daughter, Romy, came along in 2012, he was months out from his 22nd birthday.

Despite the heavy criticism that the couple has received for their age gap of more than two decades, Aaron and Sam are coming up on their 12-year wedding anniversary in June and are seemingly just as happy as ever. He also "dotingly" referred to their family, saying they share "four gorgeous daughters."

While Aaron opened up about many of his projects and his personal life in the new interview, there was one particular topic that the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor dodged deftly.

When asked about the rumors that he will play the next James Bond, the actor -- who is slated to appear in Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy and Sony/Marvel's Kraven the Hunter before the end of the year -- reportedly sat in silence and changed the subject.

"I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell," he told the outlet. "So The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those."

His interview comes after The Sun reported that a new Bond film -- the 26th in the franchise -- is slated to begin production later this year.

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," a source reportedly told the outlet. "As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

