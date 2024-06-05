Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour Are Married

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have tied the knot!

The Broad City star, 40, and the Ted Lasso actress, 37, announced their marriage on social media Wednesday, sharing a peek at some of their gorgeous (and vintage-looking) wedding photos in collaboration with a Cultured Magazine spread. In a joint post, the actresses can be seen kissing and embracing in front of a stunning floral backdrop as their friends and family stand and applaud.

For their wedding day looks, Balfour -- a South Africa native -- opted for a traditional and sleek white sheath gown, while Jacobson wore a strapless black mermaid dress. Both dresses come straight "off the rack" from The Row -- Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's clothing brand.

"Thanks Mary-Kate," Jacobson joked to the outlet while discussing their apparel for the momentous occasion -- which came four years after the couple met virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson announced their marriage on social media on Wednesday - Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Prime Video

According to the actresses, the wedding was initially supposed to take place outside, but inclement weather forced them to pack their guests into a smaller venue -- Public Records in New York -- which ultimately was a blessing in disguise, they said.

"It was such kismet, because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we'd hoped for. People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths. I've never been to a wedding like that," Jacobson said.

"I kept thinking, 'The next time these people will be in the same room would have to be my funeral,'" Balfour joked.

Other photos shared by the publication see the actresses celebrating with their loved ones and changing into black dresses for the after-party. Another photo features their mothers doing the Hora together as they watched in admiration.

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour at the season 3 premiere of 'Ted Lasso' - Getty Images

The couple first went public with their relationship in October 2021. At the time, the Bomb Girls actress shared a photo of herself kissing the League of Their Own star, proudly announcing that she was off the market.

"365 days of the best surprise of my life 💚," Balfour captioned the adorable post. Jacobson replied to her girlfriend's caption, "And of mine ❤️."

ET confirmed the couple's engagement in August 2022, nearly two years after they began dating. At the time, the actresses made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jacobson's Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, and fans quickly noticed that Jacobson was sporting a ring on that finger.

