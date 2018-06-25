Abby Lee Miller Documents Her Chemotherapy Treatment in New Health Update

Abby Lee Miller has shared an update on her health and new photos documenting her treatment.

The former Dance Moms star was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April before undergoing emergency back surgery. She then faced another surgery earlier this month.

On Monday, she took to Instagram Stories to provide insight into her treatment and medication.

Clearly getting impatient while waiting for chemotherapy, she snapped pics of her surroundings.

“It’s already 10am and chemo has yet to be started???” she wrote on one pic. “Why did I come back here? Grrrr.”

The 51-year-old television personality then posted a photo of her pill jar, writing, “20 pills every morning!”

Despite her frustration, Miller did display a positive attitude in a smiling selfie posted on her Instagram account, along with the hashtag, “#thebestisyettocome.”

“If I Could FALL, I Would CRAWL To The MALL! #spinesurgery #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #dance #thebestisyettocome #aldcla #aldc,” she wrote.

Miller's updates come exactly one month after she appeared to celebrate her release from a halfway house, where she had been serving time for bankruptcy fraud.

See more on Miller’s legal and health woes below.

