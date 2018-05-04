Abby Lee Miller Shares Tearful Photo From Her Hospital Bed

Abby Lee Miller is feeling a little emotional.

The former Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Friday to share a tearful photo of herself from her hospital bed as she recovers from emergency back surgery.

In the pic, Miller, who shared a graphic shot of her 18-inch incision last week, leans her head against a pillow reading "Save those tears for your pillow." The phrase was one of the 51-year-old reality star's most notable taglines from her time on the Lifetime reality show, which she left in 2017 before entering prison for bankruptcy fraud. Miller was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, in March.

"Practice what you preach!" Miller wrote, adding the hashtag, "#saveyourtearsforthepillow."

Practice what you preach! #saveyourtearsforthepillow A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on May 4, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

In addition to undergoing emergency back surgery, the reality star and dance coach was also preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, last month. The disease is a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and starts in antibody-producing B cells, which are part of the immune system.

Miller's orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, told ET that Miller's diagnosis was still pending a pathology report. “People who have been diagnosed with this have a good prognosis," he said. "We’ll know more details soon."

As for her back surgery, Dr. Melamed revealed that the outcome was "looking really good" but that Miller wasn't "out of the woods yet."

"She will need another surgery in her spine, but she has a lot more movement in her arms, legs and toes," he explained. "Forget paralysis -- if she waited much longer she would’ve died from this."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Abby Lee Miller Shares Graphic Photo of Incision After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

JoJo Siwa Gives Update on Abby Lee Miller's Condition After Potential Cancer Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Abby Lee Miller Preliminarily Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (Exclusive)

Related Gallery