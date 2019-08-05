ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke is getting a lot of fans excited about a number of possible projects that might be in the works.

After addressing reporters on stage for ABC's presentation at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour on Monday, Burke spoke with several different outlets and teased that there could be big announcements coming regarding two of ABC's hit shows, as well as one beloved cancelled series.

Burke -- who stepped in to her role in the top spot at ABC in November, taking over for previous president Channing Dungey -- said that the network may be eyeing a spin-off series based on the family sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, and a whole new series in the Bachelor franchise, The Wrap reports.

"I have heard there’s a potential Fresh off the Boat spinoff that’s possibly in the works, but I don’t know much more than that," Burke shared with the outlet. "And there’s an extension to the Bachelor franchise coming."

"We have to be careful not to dilute a brand, because you can get carried away, but not looking at that would be silly," Burke added, referring to the three shows that already exist in the franchise, including The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The franchise has also included a number of since-cancelled iterations including Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, as well as the special event season of The Bachelor Winter Games.

Fresh off the Boat was recently renewed for a sixth season, which is set to premiere in September.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will soon be coming to an end, but Burke teased that another Marvel series might be in production soon, and they've "just started conversations" with Marvel Television Executive Vice President Jeph Loeb and Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley.

Meanwhile, Burke also stoked the fires of some fans' hopes that the beloved yet shortlived sitcom Happy Endingsmight get another shot at life.

"That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I'm hearing that there's a remote possibility of something. It's at the very beginning [stages]," Burke told The Hollywood Reporter. "Happy Endings was certainly one of my favorite ABC shows."

Burke said that she and ABC's new head of comedy, Erin Wehrenberg, looked to Happy Endings for the type of show they'd like to see more of when it comes to the network's sitcoms.

"One of the things Erin and I bonded over when she came over [from Warner Bros. TV] to take over comedy development was a desire to do a show like Happy Endings, which led to a conversation about Happy Endings," Burke added. "So, I think she's exploring what's possible."

