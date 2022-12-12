ABC Staff Has 'Mixed Reactions' to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance, Source Says
ABC staffers are divided on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance. Sources tell ET that the ongoing drama between the Good Morning America anchors still has mixed reactions among the network's staff.
According to the sources, some feel it's not a big deal, while others think it completely taints the brand. That being said, everyone has been told to stay the course, avoid the distraction, and keep working with business as usual, the sources say.
As for Page Six's report that David Muir, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor, "wants no part" in the drama and is "not having it," an ABC spokesperson tells ET, "David is focused on his work, not any of this."
Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes, who are still "definitely together," a source previously told ET, are each handling the situation in their own way.
"Amy has always been a highly revered journalist, who's professional and good at her job. There's no doubt she's feeling it from all sides. She loves her job, and has worked hard to cement her place as a staple at ABC," a source tells ET. "T.J. tends to approach life a little less seriously."
Robach and Holmes remain off the air while ABC conducts a review to see if they violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause, multiple sources previously told ET. Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, addressed the situation during a recent editorial meeting, according to a source.
"I'm going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction. The relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said, according to the source. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News."
ET's source notes that "there's a hope that the dust will settle" on the controversy, "but whether that happens before the holidays is unclear."
