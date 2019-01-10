ABC Will Premiere 'Whiskey Cavalier' After the Oscars

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan's new series is getting a special early premiere.

ABC will air the first episode of the FBI-CIA dramedy,Whiskey Cavalier, following the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, the network announced Thursday. If all goes according to plan, East Coasters can expect to catch the supersized series premiere at 11:35 p.m. EST, while West Coasters should plan on tuning in at 10 p.m. PST.

In the series, FBI agent Will Chase (Foley, coming off Scandal), call sign Whiskey Cavalier, is recovering from an emotional breakup and assigned to work with CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (Cohan, on the heels of The Walking Dead), call sign Fiery Tribune. Their unlikely team-up leads to a flurry of life-and-death missions, friendship, office politics and romantic entanglements.

What’s different about this spy drama -- which officially launches Wednesday, Feb. 27 -- is it doesn’t take itself too seriously, adding a dose of refreshing levity rarely seen in the genre. (And yes, there’s a twist or two!) Watch the full trailer below.

Whiskey Cavalier officially premieres Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

