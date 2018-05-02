Abigail Spencer Gushes Over 'Glorious' Meghan Markle Ahead Of Royal Wedding (Exclusive)

Abigail Spencer thinks Prince Harry is "very lucky" to be tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

The actress and her Timeless costume designer, Mari-An Ceo, sat down with ET's Keltie Knight during NBC's Summer Press Day in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she had nothing but kindness and love for her former Suits co-star.

"I have known her for years before the show," Spencer said, explaining that she and Markle actually share quite a lot in common, just by coincidence. "We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year... she's a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met."

According to Spencer, the pair actually became friends after meeting at an audition over a decade ago, but not for the same part.

"I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?'" the 36-year-old actress marveled. "She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met."

Leading up to the hotly anticipated Royal Wedding, Spencer didn't directly address whether or not she's spoken to Markle in recent weeks, however, she seemed confident that the actress was on top of everything.

"I think she's doing OK," Spencer shared.

The actress also dished on what she might give the couple as a wedding present, sharing, "I think what they would love is [for people] to donate to one of the charities that they are involved in."

"That's where her heart is," she added. "I think they need nothing more and want for nothing, but also would just love for anybody pour out their hearts and wallets into the organizations that they're involved in."

The 36-year-old Suits actress and the 33-year-old prince will exchange vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

Among those rumored or confirmed to be attending the event are actress Priyanka Chopra, all five members of the Spice Girls, Elton John and possibly Serena Williams, among many others. Check out the video below to hear more.

Spencer's time traveling action-adventure series, Timeless, airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

