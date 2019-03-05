Abigail Spencer is coming back to Grey Sloan.

The Timeless star will be returning as Owen's sister, Megan Hunt, on the current 15th season of Grey's Anatomy,ET has confirmed. Details surrounding her appearance are being kept under lock and key.

Spencer posted an on-set selfie with Megan's signature red hair from TV's longest-running medical drama on Tuesday, writing, "Red hair. Super care. Megan Hunt is baaaaack!"

Spencer replaced Bridget Regan as the previously presumed dead Megan early in season 14, appearing in a meaty, five-episode arc that aired from September to October 2017. At the end of the storyline, Megan rekindled her romance with ex-lover Nathan Riggs (former Grey's regular Martin Henderson) and they left Seattle for Los Angeles with her son, Farouk.

Though it remains unclear if Henderson will also be paying a visit, it is unlikely that Grey's fans will see the couple together onscreen, per TVLine.

Abigail Spencer and Kevin McKidd in a season 14 episode of 'Grey's Anatomy.' ABC

In October 2017, Regan -- who was forced to vacate the part of Megan due to filming responsibilities on TNT's The Last Ship -- spoke with ET about Spencer taking over the character from her and had nothing but praise.

"I was totally devastated when it couldn’t work out,” Regan told ET at the time. “It was a scheduling thing that both sides were trying to work out, but it came down to eight days where both productions needed me for those days in a row, and there was no way around it. I haven’t yet watched the premiere, but I know that Abigail will be amazing in that role. She’s super talented and I have full confidence that she’ll bring it to life in a way that the fans are engaged by and happy with.”

Spencer's Grey's return is just the latest key casting for season 15. In an upcoming episode of the show, Derek Shepherd's sometimes-mentioned, never-before-seen fourth sister, Kathleen (played by Amy Acker), will finally make her Grey's debut.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

