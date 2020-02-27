ACM Awards 2020: Here's the Complete List of Nominees!

The 2020 ACM Awards are almost upon us!

On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards, where Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the pack as two of the most-nominated performers of the year. Keith Urban is set to host this year's show.

For Morris, she received her first nomination for Group of the Year for her work with The Highwomen -- alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. The Highwomen also happen to be the first all-female group to find themselves in that category since The Dixie Chicks in 2002.

Meanwhile, Rhett is enjoying his very first Entertainer of the Year nom. This year's show also marks a minestone for first-time ACM nominee Justin Bieber who is up for awards in four categories thanks to his collaboration with Dan + Shay on the song "10,000 Hours."

Additionally, late producer busbee is posthumously nominated in two categories -- both for Producer of the Year and for Album of the Year, as the producer on Morris' acclaimed GIRL.

Here's a look at the full list of nominees for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

MAIN AWARDS:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett

GIRL -- Maren Morris

Heartache Medication -- Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get -- Luke Combs

Wildcard -- Miranda Lambert



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor" -- Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You" -- Lady Antebellum



SONG OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin’ Nowhere" -- Ashley McBryde

"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Some Of It" -- Eric Church



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Remember You Young" -- Thomas Rhett

"Sugar Coat" -- Little Big Town



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Dive Bar– Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

INDUSTRY AWARDS:



CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX



FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR

Stagecoach – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Watershed Festival – George, WA

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN

THEATER OF THE YEAR

The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH

The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group

Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:



BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugamore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

busbee

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Michael Knox

Joey Moi



The 2020 ACM Awards will take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, and will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Last year's host was Reba McEntire, which marked her 16th time hosting the annual awards show.

The 2019 ACM Awards was definitely a memorable one and brought out A-listers like Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Aldean and more.

To see all the highlights from last year's ceremony, watch the video below:

2019 ACM Awards: Top Moments of Country's Biggest Night! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Seemingly Shades Ex Blake Shelton at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Mistaken for a Seat Filler at the 2019 ACM Awards

Keith Urban Passionately Kisses Nicole Kidman After Winning Entertainer of the Year at 2019 ACM Awards

Related Gallery