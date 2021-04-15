Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Grab those kettlebell weights and push aside your coffee table: It's time to get your fitness on, country style.

By now, you've probably become a pro at working out at home -- especially with the help of at-home and on-demand fitness brands like Obé Fitness. And if you're ready to take it to the next level with some new moves and new tunes, the brand is teaming up with the Academy of Country Music and CBS to bring you something major: country-themed workout classes.

In celebration of the 56th ACM Awards -- which will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe in the historic music city of Nashville on Sunday, April 18 -- Obé Fitness has teamed up with the Academy of Country Music and CBS to create two fitness classes, Country Classics Sculpt and Country Hits Dance Cardio, for you to enjoy ahead of the iconic music event.

Consider these workouts -- which will feature music from ACM Award-nominated artists like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini -- as your ACM Awards pre-party. Obé's country-themed fitness classes will be going live at 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, which means you can break a sweat to your favorite country music with just enough time to slip into your cowboy boots before you sit back and enjoy the annual ACM Awards, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Whether or not you consider yourself a die-hard country music fan, if you're eager to get in on these country workouts before the music awards show, scroll down to sign up for Obé Fitness, below.

