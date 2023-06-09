Adam DeVine is sharing details about a crime he says he witnessed outside his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to the Pitch Perfect star, he and wife Chloe Bridges watched from their balcony as a man was killed across the street.

"This is a true scary thing that just happened. So across the street they were running this like crazy poker game, right?" DeVine said during a live taping of his This Is Important podcast, sharing the story with co-hosts Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.

In footage from the podcast taping, published by the New York Post, DeVine said that he and Bridges were people watching as guests arrived at their neighbor's home in luxury vehicles.

"And I see these dudes and it’s like fun to sit and watch. [So] me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, 'This looks crazy,'" he recalled. "This is where it gets sad. Someone was murdered there!"

DeVine continued, "I called that s**t. I was like, 'This is dastardly s**t going down here.' And sure enough, someone is gunned down.'"

He concluded his story, "Yeah but, that happens, people be dying."

According to KTLA, the victim DeVine appears to be referring to has been identified as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel. The outlet reports that investigators believe Lahaziel was standing in the driveway of a residence in Los Angeles when an argument broke out and someone opened fire and fled in an unknown vehicle around 2 a.m. PT on Wednesday. Lahaziel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told CBS News that there may be multiple suspects.

Authorities are looking for any video that may help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.

