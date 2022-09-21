Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been spotted together following the news of the singer’s alleged infidelity. In new images, obtained by ET, the 34-year-old model and 43-year-old musician appear straight-faced as they step out to run errands in Montecito, California, on Wednesday before driving away in a car.

In one photo, you can see Levine holding onto his wife's arm and in the next, they are holding hands. Dressed casually, Levine sports a black T-shirt as he shows off his tattoos in the photos. As for Prinsloo, who recently shared she is expecting the couple's third child, she puts her bump on display in a pink tank-top shirt.

The sighting comes after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she and the GRAMMY-winning musician had been having an affair “for about a year."

Stroh revealed in a TikTok that she decided to speak out about the alleged relationship after a friend threatened to send screenshots between her and Levine to tabloids. Stroh said she was "young and naive" when she had the alleged affair with Levine and says she feels "exploited."

The screenshots included alleged messages from Levine where he purportedly tells her, "It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are like it blows my mind. ...You are 50 times hotter in person and so am I hahaha."

In another series of messages allegedly from the Maroon 5 frontman to Stroh, he asks if he can name his unborn child after her. “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” reads the message.

Stroh went on to claim in another TikTok that she was led to believe that Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was over.

Following the release of the TikToks, Levine spoke out in a statement, where he denied cheating on his wife, but admitted to “crossing the line.”

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began in a statement released on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

The singer said that he had addressed the situation with his wife and they were working on it privately.

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014. In addition to their child on the way, the couple are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

