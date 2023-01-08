Adam Rich, 'Eight is Enough' Star, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, known for his role on the sitcom, Eight is Enough has died. He was 54. TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the site, Rich was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has not been released.

The actor’s rep mourned him in a statement to ET.

"Adam was not just a warrior for erasing the stigma on mental illness, but a warrior for humanity. He had no ego. He genuinely cared about people. He was America’s Little Brother,” the statement said.

“He was loved by so many, especially by those who grew up with him watching Eight is Enough, or (Disney’s) The Devil and Max Devlin. He will be missed and forever cherished."

Rich famously played Nicolas, the youngest child of the Bradford bunch. The actor appeared on the show, which ran from 1977-1981, for all five seasons. In addition, his acting credits include Dungeons and Dragons and Code Red. In 2003, he appeared as himself in Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

Following his time on screen, Rich remained largely out of the spotlight. Over the course of his life, he battled substance abuse issues and was arrested -- and bailed out of jail by his TV father -- Dick Van Patten in 1991, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2021, Rich took part in CNN’s The History of the Sitcom. Following his appearance, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

"Honored to be included ! Thx @cnn !… I’m grateful for the joy felt while working on 8!… I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well…🙏🏼🙂," he wrote at the time. "At 52… I still don’t understand complicated 😏🤨😉🤣."

