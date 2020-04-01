UPDATE: Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday from complications due to coronavirus, the New York Times reports. He was 52.

___

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The "Stacy's Mom" singer has been in a hospital in Upstate New York for over a week, and was put on a ventilator due to complications from coronavirus, Rolling Stone reports.

Schlesinger’s long-time attorney, Josh Grier, told the pop culture magazine that the singer is "heavily sedated" but not in a coma, as some outlets are reporting.

"The doctors are doing everything they can think of and they're cautiously optimistic," Grier said

Jaime Herman, another attorney for Schlesinger, also shared a statement on Tuesday.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19," the statement, given to Rolling Stone, read. "He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

In addition to Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger also played with two other bands over the years -- Ivy and Tinted Windows. In 1997, he earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for writing the title track to That Thing You Do! The film starred Tom Hanks, who was the first celebrity to go public with news that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted coronavirus.

More on that in the video below:

(This story was originally published Tuesday, March 31 at 11:35 a.m. PT)

Tom Hanks Shares Health Update After Returning to L.A. After Coronavirus Diagnosis This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Cuomo, CNN Anchor, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Colton Underwood Explains the Scariest Part of Having Coronavirus (Exclusive)

Country Singer Kalie Shorr Says She's Contracted Coronavirus

Related Gallery