Addison Rae Shares How Her Career Has Affected Her Love Life

Addison Rae is opening up about how her TikTok career has affected her love life. In an interview on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, airing Thursday, Rae said she's taken control of her life and focusing on herself and making new music.

"Right now is my time to focus on me and I've kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away. And when you're in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I'm very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that," the TikTok superstar admitted.

Rae called herself a "hopeless romantic," but said it's time for her to fall hopelessly in love with herself.

"I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love. I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now's my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that's kind of what I've been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing," she revealed. "'Cause like, I mean, I do love a good relationship. I think they're always inspiring and fun. And of course, you know, my past relationship has even inspired some of my music."

She added that she's related some of the emotions and scenarios from her past relationships into her music, stating, "So it's kind of cool just to relate feelings and emotions and not necessarily the person or exact scenarios, but just being able to relate the feeling of love and being able to have experienced that is really good, especially for writing."

The He's All That star and her ex, Bryce Hall, split last month after he allegedly cheated on her while on a trip to Las Vegas in February.

Following Hall's Vegas trip, a YouTuber, KeemStar, claimed to have screenshots of a woman saying she hooked up with Hall during the trip. The same day, the social media star took to Twitter to deny the cheating allegations.

"I didn't cheat on Addison," Hall tweeted.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

On March 3, Rae took to social media to share that she's choosing to handle some things "offline."

"I love y'all and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline."

"When and if I want to share, I will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer," the TikTok sensation added.

The couple confirmed their relationship last November and dated on-and-off before splitting in March.

