Adele Admits She Has 'No Idea' When New Music Is Coming

It's been five years since Adele released a studio album, but we will still have to wait a bit longer to hear new tunes from the songstress.



The GRAMMY winner took to Instagram on Friday to share her love for Glennon Doyle's book, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living.



"If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream," Adele captioned her post, praising the book. "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!"



But speaking of pleasing people, all fans wanted to know was when her new album was dropping -- and Adele admitted that she has no idea when fans can expect new music from her.



Her fans had been hoping this new post was going to be an announcement, with one getting a direct response to the question, "Adele where's the album?"



"I honestly have no idea," the 32-year-old singer replied.

In February, Adele performed at her best friend, Laura Dockrill's, wedding in London and told the crowd to expect her next album "in September." Five months later, a fan commented on a post, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!" Her response? "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient," she wrote back in June, adding a heart emoji.

What is time during the coronavirus pandemic, anyway?

Adele's last studio album, 25, was released in 2015, and there has always been a bit of a gap between her albums. The English songstress' debut, 19, dropped in 2008, while her sophomore effort, 21, came out in 2011. That would make a release in 2020 perfect ladder gap -- three, four and then five years between albums. But who's counting?

The "Someone Like You" crooner has been more active on the 'gram lately, at least, regularly sharing what's been making her tick lately.



Last week, she posted about Tiana Major9's "Same Space?" and she shared an adorable pic of herself watching Beyoncé's Black Is Kingwhile rocking her very own moon-adorned top.

Adele Wows in a Little Black Dress While Thanking Fans For Birthday Wishes



