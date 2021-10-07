Adele Says She Lost 100 Pounds by Working Out 3 Times a Day

Adele is candidly talking about her health transformation. The 33-year-old singer covers the November issues of both American Vogue and British Vogue, and attributes her weight loss to working out.

Adele tells Vogue she lost 100 pounds, but it was over the course of a two-year period, which many didn't realize because she's so private. Still, she understands why her fans were shocked over her weight loss.

"I understand why some women especially were hurt," she tells American Vogue. "Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person. The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f**king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."

She works out three times a day, and acknowledges that this isn't possible for many.

"It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better," she explains to British Vogue. "It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day."

"So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night," she continues of her routine. "I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers. It's not doable for a lot of people."

One thing she doesn't do is diet.

"Ain't done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing," she says. "If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard."

She stresses that her getting healthier was for nobody but herself, and definitely not because of her divorce from Simon Konecki.

"I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right," she says. "It could have been knitting, but it wasn't. People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey.' They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don't find it fascinating. It's my body."

"And also, that whole thing of like, 'Gets Revenge Body'… Oh my god. Suck my d**k!" she also says. "It's ridiculous. I think it's that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, 'Oh she must be crackers. She must've decided she wants to be a ho.' Because what is a woman without a husband? It's bulls**t."

The British singer notes that her body has been publicly scrutinized throughout her career.

"People have been talking about my body for 12 years," she says. "They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don't care. You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."

