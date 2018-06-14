Adele Sings 'Lean on Me' With Grenfell Families on 1-Year Anniversary of Deadly Fire

Adele is paying tribute to the 72 people who tragically lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire.

On the one-year anniversary of the West London disaster, the 30-year-old singer was spotted singing alongside survivors and family members of the victims at a memorial site on Thursday.

During the commemoration, Adele and the group sang along to the choir's beautiful rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

Adele sings along to 'Lean on Me' as she stands with the Grenfell families on the first anniversary of the fire.



The choir also performed Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Adele has been an active supporter of the victims of the tragic blaze ever since the tragedy at the 24-story apartment tower took place last June. The day after the fire, Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, visited the site to comfort the victims. They also paid a visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in London, England, to thank the first responders with tea and cake.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us. So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said, 'Hi, I'm Adele.' Everyone was so shocked," station manager Ben King recalled in a Facebook post at the time. "She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence."

Additionally, Adele asked concertgoers to donate to the victims at her U.K. shows that summer, and hosted a private screening of Despicable Me 3 for the younger survivors and their families last August.

