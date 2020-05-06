Adele's Chic Little Black Dress: Shop Her Stunning Birthday Look
Adele had jaws dropping everywhere with a rare Instagram post, in which she rocked a stunning little black dress.
The singer turned 32 on Tuesday and she looked incredibly chic in the celebratory photo. Adele was gorgeous in a statement-making mini dress from Amsterdam-based fashion line Elzinga, which featured a high neckline, fitted silhouette and on-trend voluminous balloon sleeves. She paired the piece with pointed-toe pumps.
Although her dress is almost sold out, we've found a handful of similar options so you can channel the musician's striking look -- whether you want to dress up for at-home drinks over a Zoom video call or reserve it for a night out later post-quarantine.
Shop Adele's exact frock and affordable styles that won't break the bank.
