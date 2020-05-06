Fashion

Adele's Chic Little Black Dress: Shop Her Stunning Birthday Look

Published
Adele
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Adele had jaws dropping everywhere with a rare Instagram post, in which she rocked a stunning little black dress. 

The singer turned 32 on Tuesday and she looked incredibly chic in the celebratory photo. Adele was gorgeous in a statement-making mini dress from Amsterdam-based fashion line Elzinga, which featured a high neckline, fitted silhouette and on-trend voluminous balloon sleeves. She paired the piece with pointed-toe pumps. 

Although her dress is almost sold out, we've found a handful of similar options so you can channel the musician's striking look -- whether you want to dress up for at-home drinks over a Zoom video call or reserve it for a night out later post-quarantine. 

Shop Adele's exact frock and affordable styles that won't break the bank. 

GET THE LOOK:  

Balloon-Sleeve Silk-Organza Mini Dress
Elzinga
Elzinga Balloon-Sleeve Silk-Organza Mini Dress
Matches Fashion
Balloon-Sleeve Silk-Organza Mini Dress
Elzinga

Black Balloon Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Black Balloon Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
Black Balloon Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing

Tall Black Ruched Balloon Sleeve Rib Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Tall Black Ruched Balloon Sleeve Rib Mini Dress
Missguided
Tall Black Ruched Balloon Sleeve Rib Mini Dress
Missguided
REGULARLY $53

Colette Black Mini Dress
Pixie Market
Pixie Market Colette Black Mini Dress
Pixie Market
Colette Black Mini Dress
Pixie Market
REGULARLY $144

Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress
Who What Wear
Who What Wear Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress
Target
Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress
Who What Wear

REGULARLY $34.99

Origin Long Sleeve Dress
C/Meo Collective
C/Meo Collective Origin Long Sleeve Dress
Fashion Bunker
Origin Long Sleeve Dress
C/Meo Collective
REGULARLY $185

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

