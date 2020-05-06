Adele's Chic Little Black Dress: Shop Her Stunning Birthday Look

Adele had jaws dropping everywhere with a rare Instagram post, in which she rocked a stunning little black dress.

The singer turned 32 on Tuesday and she looked incredibly chic in the celebratory photo. Adele was gorgeous in a statement-making mini dress from Amsterdam-based fashion line Elzinga, which featured a high neckline, fitted silhouette and on-trend voluminous balloon sleeves. She paired the piece with pointed-toe pumps.

Although her dress is almost sold out, we've found a handful of similar options so you can channel the musician's striking look -- whether you want to dress up for at-home drinks over a Zoom video call or reserve it for a night out later post-quarantine.

Shop Adele's exact frock and affordable styles that won't break the bank.

GET THE LOOK:

Colette Black Mini Dress Pixie Market Pixie Market Colette Black Mini Dress Pixie Market REGULARLY $144 $99 at Pixie Market

Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress Who What Wear Target Plus Size Short Sleeve Dress Who What Wear REGULARLY $34.99 $27.99 at Target

Origin Long Sleeve Dress C/Meo Collective Fashion Bunker Origin Long Sleeve Dress C/Meo Collective REGULARLY $185 $129 at Fashion Bunker

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Sign up for more celebrity fashion! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Wows in a Little Black Dress While Thanking Fans For Birthday Wishes

Adele Says to Expect Her Album 'In September' During Rare Performance at Best Friend's Wedding

Inside Adele's Transformation: What She's Said About Her Healthier Lifestyle