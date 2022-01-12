Adele's New 'Oh My God' Music Video Shows Off Her Many Brilliant Sides

Adele's new music video for "Oh My God" off her 30 album has dropped, and it's almost quite literally fire.

The 33-year-old singer is earning rave reviews following the release of the music video on Wednesday, as Adele looks stunning in multiple wardrobe changes and hairdos while possibly singing about her new-ish boyfriend, Rich Paul, as some speculate.

In the music video, Adele remains a steady force as chaos reigns supreme. She's surrounded by acrobatic dancers flailing around. A python and horse also make an appearance. And, in true Adele fashion, the music video is seeded with symbolism throughout.

Adele teased the music video Tuesday afternoon, and, before long, fans on social media gravitated to the burning chair in the video and its significance. The Adele fan accounts @adkinsupremecy and @adeledrinkswine each posted side by side images comparing the "Oh My God" music video to "Rolling in the Deep."

30, a certified 3X platinum album in the U.S., is Adele's fourth studio album, and it became an instant success after it dropped in November. It was her first album since 2015's 25.

Adele, who previously revealed she almost scrapped 30, has been candid about creating the album and how much she's evolved since her split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son, Angelo. Adele and Konecki finalized their divorce in March.

In a lengthy social media post, Adele admitted the new album wasn't anything close to what she had originally envisioned following the success of 25.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," Adele wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

Courtesy of Raven B. Verona

Adele reunited with director Sam Brown for the "Oh My God" music video. Brown also helmed her 2010 music video for "Rolling in the Deep." The singer took to Instagram after the release of the new music video and expressed gratitude after the opportunity to work with him again.

"I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video!" she wrote, in part. "So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun. Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there!"

The video's release comes a little over a week before Adele is set to begin her first-ever Las Vegas residency in the Colosseum at the famed Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday, Jan. 21. She'll perform two shows each weekend until Saturday, April 16.

