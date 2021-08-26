Adrian Grenier wouldn't be opposed to more Entourage -- but it has to be done the right way.

Among the 45-year-old actor's many iconic roles includes playing Vincent Chase on the HBO long-running series. While promoting his latest project, Netflix's miniseries Clickbait, Grenier opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about possibly reviving the show and the changes he’d make for it to work today.

"It’s a tough question because I think, societally-speaking, we’re dealing with a lot of serious issues and we’re taking things very seriously, which is important," Grenier expressed. "But there’s also a very important role for comedy. What do they say? 'Comedy is tragedy plus time?' So I think we don’t want to lose our ability to laugh and make fun of ourselves and not take life so seriously, because laughter is funny and poking fun is an important way to find truth at the same time."

"And Entourage was, I think, a really spot-on, comedic reflection of our culture at the time," he continued. "So I think if Entourage could continue to take a look at the world and be honest about, ‘What is?’ It’s gonna be funny too."

The actor led the dramedy for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011, as well as its 2015 film.

For now, the actor is promoting his new thriller miniseries, Clickbait. The show follows Grenier as family man Nick Brewer, who is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist. As they try to find him, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why.

As for the clickbait of celebrity life, Grenier recently moved to Texas and shares how "clickbait" culture influenced him to make the move.

"I'm just trying to get away from 5G," he cracked. "I did make a conscious choice to get more into nature, get more grounded in my life. There's something about our digital lives that disconnect us from the world, ironically, even though it connects us from the entire world, it disconnects us from that immediate intimacy with one another and with nature. Yeah, that's part of my choice."

Clickbait is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adrian Grenier Gets Buck Naked to Celebrate His 40th Birthday

Jeremy Piven on ‘Entourage’ Ending and His Infamous ‘Lloyd’ Scene (Exclusive)

Jeremy Piven on ‘Entourage’ Ending and His Infamous ‘Lloyd’ Scene (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery