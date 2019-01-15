'Africa' by Toto to Play on Eternal Loop in Namibia Desert

... Why didn't anyone think of this before?

Artist Max Siedentopf has set up the sound installation called "Toto Forever," which will continuously play Toto's hit 1982 song, "Africa," at an undisclosed location in the Namib Desert -- forever.

"Set in the Namib desert, which is not only the oldest desert in Africa but the world, I set up a sound installation which pays tribute to probably the most popular song of the last four decades: Toto - Africa," Siedentopf writes on his official website.

"The sound installation consists of 6 speakers which are attached to an MP3 player that only has one song on it - Toto’s Africa," he continues. "The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity."

The song "Africa" has definitely stood the test of time since it was released in 1982, and has recently resurged in popularity again thanks to Weezer's popular cover of it.

"Even though 'Africa' by Toto was released 1982 it is still very much present in today's pop culture and frequently used for memes and even entire Reddit pages are dedicated to the song," 27-year-old Siedentopf tells CNN. "I was very intrigued by this and wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa."

As for not revealing the location of the installation, he explains, "[it's] like a treasure that only the most loyal of Toto fans can find."