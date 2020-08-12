After seven seasons of adventures across the Marvel Comics canon, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are saying goodbye on Wednesday -- with one last epic battle against an advanced alien race, their omnipresent, time-bending Predictor and a few trenchcoat-clad Inhumans hell-bent on destroying S.H.I.E.L.D. and bringing anarchy to a shattered Earth.

It's a series finale showdown that's been a long time coming -- the culmination of seven seasons and 136 episodes, more screen time than any other Marvel team has spent together. From its premiere in 2013, S.H.I.E.L.D. has staked its claim, not just as Marvel Television's flagship show, but as a unique corner of the comic universe, with loyal fans who have followed them to space, throughout time, into the Framework and so much more.

The cast shared farewell messages on social media ahead of the two-part finale, thanking fans for following their adventures and reminiscing on their memories from the past seven seasons.

"The Final Mission #BTS#agentsofshield," Clark Gregg wrote on Instagram alongside throwback pics of the cast.

Chloe Bennet paid tribute to her character with some ink. "A daisy for Daisy," she captioned a pic of her new tattoo.

See more posts below.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s two-part finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

