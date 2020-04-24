Marvel'sAgents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is gearing up for one epic final mission.

The timeline-bending adventure returns for its seventh and final season on May 27, and ET is exclusively debuting the poster, which previews the team's upcoming adventures as they attempt to defend space and time from the Chronicoms.

The epic key art, from artist Kyle Lambert, shows each member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. team outfitted in different types of retro gear, alongside an image of a shuttle launch, an early automobile and a '50s-style diner, as well as the team's time-hopping Zephyr One ship.

Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), newly resurrected, looks dapper in a fedora and trenchcoat, while Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) sport mid-1900s fashions and hairstyles -- with Simmons channeling Captain America: The First Avenger–era Peggy Carter in a big way.

Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) appear to be costumed for later decades -- with Yo-Yo looking '70s-ish and May appearing uncharacteristically formal in a dress and jewelry -- while Deke (Jeff Ward) is giving off major Josh Brolin-in-Goonies vibes. Mack (Henry Simmons) and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) are also pictured alongside their teammates, but with fewer context clues in their ensembles.

To capture Agents of SHIELD's final season, Marvel specifically looked to achieve several things in the unique poster Lambert created: 1) depict iconic time periods in which the characters find themselves in and also want to reflect the high stakes consequences of bending the laws of space and time in-order to help save the planet and attempt reconnect their team, 2) utilize illustration techniques to help tell the interwoven stories of our characters who find themselves traveling through space and time, and 3) capture the costumes and sets created.

Check out the exclusive poster, only on ET, below:

ET spoke with Bennet at the premiere of her animated film, Abominable, at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, where she opened up about saying goodbye to the show and her character after seven seasons.

"I think they did a really good job with the ending," she said. "It was really sad to say goodbye to those characters... It feels like a bit of a graduation."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

