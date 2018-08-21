After suffering a terrifying mishap during the judge cuts round, married acrobats Duo Transcend returned to America's Got Talent for the quarterfinals on Tuesday and a chance at redemption.

The stakes were especially high for the husband and wife trapeze artists, Mary and Tyce, as they took to the stage for a jaw-dropping performance that saw them climbing over one another while suspended from a swinging bar -- and performing the same stunt that had Mary plummet to the floor earlier this season.

For the pair, trust is everything, considering the added complication that Tyce is nearly blind due to a progressive eye disease. However, the tension for the couple must have been even more stressful considering the entire production for Tuesday's live show was fraught with technical complications.

Despite the challenges, nothing could keep them from showing that they weren't afraid to get back in the air and try the whole thing over again.

While the couple opted to forgo using fire -- which they'd previously said was one of the main factors that led to the slip-up during the Judge Cuts round -- the pair added a lot more passion to the performance, ending their act with a passionate kiss.

Their undeniable chemistry and astounding skill once again blew away the judges, who had a ton of love for the duo.

"Hands down, one of the best acts of the night," Heidi Klum marveled after their death-defying performance. "I was so worried because, you know, last time you did fall on the floor. So naturally you just sit here and think, 'Oh, my gosh, I hope that's not going to happen again.' But it was perfect, it was fantastic, I love you guys."

"I don't normally love these acts, [but it was] brave, incredible, nuts," Simon Cowell said, adding, "I would like to see the fire back, though."

"I've been with my wife for 40 years, and there's no way she'd trust me even 10 percent of how much this woman is trusting you," Howie Mandel joked, before encouraging all the viewers to vote.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the couple the day after their ill-fated AGT performance last month, and the pair explained exactly what led to the mishap.

"Well, we wanted to step up our act, so we added some new elements that we've never worked with before, with the fire and a blindfold," Mary shared. "In practice, everything went fine, and then during the audition, the worst possible thing happened."

Check out the video below to hear more from Duo Transcend about their slip-up and their excitement at the chance to redeem themselves in the eyes of the AGT judges.

