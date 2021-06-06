Aja Naomi King Welcomes Her First Child

Aja Naomi King has a lot to celebrate! The 36-year-old How to Get Away With Murder actress has welcomed her first child.

King took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Along with celebrating the experience of childbirth, she also shared photos of her "gorgeous body" post-birth.

"No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor," she shared with snapshots from a backyard photo shoot. "After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!"

"So in celebration of myself and my body for 'Doing the Damn Thing', I wanted to share this photo," she continued. "No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)...Just Me...a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!"



Proud father Dan King shared the first photo of their baby boy on Instagram. "Whoop there he is," he captioned a precious father-son photo.

The actress announced her pregnancy in March with a heartfelt Instagram post, where she shared her journey to motherhood which included two previous miscarriages. "I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family," she wrote alongside a stunning photo. "With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby."

"I’ve been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages," she continued. "It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn’t alone. To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common."

While King's post was moving, she shared that she initially "wasn’t sure about sharing my experience" because she "felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did."

"I won’t lie, it’s been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy," she added. "To believe that it’s real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain. But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me. I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some (I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing. So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone."

Following an outpour of support from her followers, King shared a second picture, writing: "Overwhelmed and overjoyed at the outpouring of love and kindness towards me. Baby and I are grateful for it all."

