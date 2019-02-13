Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton will lead the cast of Jordan Peele's latest series, The Hunt.

Amazon confirmed the news at their Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, adding that Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin and Dylan Baker will also star in the Nazi-hunting vengeance drama.

Executive produced by Peele, The Hunt will follow a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in New York City in 1977. "The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans," according to the show's description.

Pacino will play a character named Meyer Offerman, described as a "powerful and mysterious man who is the leader of a vigilante group known as The Hunters." He befriends Jonah Heidelbaum (Lerman) after his grandmother’s murder and becomes his guide through the world of The Hunt.

Jerrika Hinton, meanwhile, plays Millie Malone, a "brilliant FBI agent (who also happens to be one of the first black, female agents in the bureau). As she investigates a series of suspicious murders, she is drawn closer to the truth about The Hunters."

The Hunt, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, is based on an original idea, but draws from real-life events. David Weil serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Nikki Toscano is co-showrunner and executive producer. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon also serves as executive producer and will direct the pilot.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar Entertainment.

The Hunt isn't the only project Peele has in the works. Find out everything we know about the Oscar winner's upcoming movie, Us, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordan Peele Drops Chilling First Trailer for Horror Film 'Us'

Jordan Peele Is Making a Docuseries About Lorena Bobbitt for Amazon

Jordan Peele Says Whoopi Goldberg Inspired His Filmmaking Ambitions

Related Gallery