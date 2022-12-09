Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital
While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone.
After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.
"We’ve been waiting to say this," Hoda Kotb said. "We have some great, great news about Al to share on this Friday morning, which is Al is officially home from the hospital."
While they are eager to welcome Roker back, Carson Daly gave his co-worker a hilarious heads-up: There are racks of clothes in his office. "I wrote him a text. I said, 'Al, you gotta come back because this is turning into Hoda’s, like, third closet," Daly quipped.
All kidding aside, Kotb and Savannah Guthrie noted all the people who have visited Rockefeller Plaza with signs expressing their well wishes for Roker. As Guthrie said, "Well, we feel the exact same and he'll be back soon."
And just like he's been on their minds, Roker's Today family has been on his. "Home!" he wrote on Instagram Thursday. "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."
