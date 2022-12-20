Al Roker is home and in the holiday spirit! The Today show weatherman has been filling in his fans on his family’s festive activities. In his latest post, Roker shared that he made a meal for his family -- which his daughter, Leila, wasn’t too sure about.

"Made a beef and veggie lasagna tonight. @cleilapatra was doubtful but needed [sic] liking it,” the 68-year-old morning news personality captioned a pic of a table featuring his dinner spread, with the lasagna taking center stage.

Also over the weekend, Roker showed off his family’s holiday décor.

"So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree," he wrote. The photo set included pictures of each member of the Roker family holding up a Christmas ornament with their name on it as they put them up on their tree.

The holiday updates come after Roker's month-long health battle that has caused him to miss an extended amount of time on Today. The weatherman was hospitalized in November due to an issue with blood clots in his lungs and leg. At the time, Roker wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery." Following his initial release, Roker had to return to the hospital due to complications.

The veteran anchor has been missed, but he hasn’t been forgotten by his colleagues. Last week, Roker got an emotional surprise when the anchors and crew from Today came to his home to sing "Jingle Bells."

Roker also got some well-wishes from Gayle King, who gave him a special shoutout during CBS Mornings. King put the morning news competition aside and highlighted the Today staff caroling for Roker.

"I love everything about this," King said as CBS Mornings played the Today clip. "I was so touched that they would take the time. Normally I don't try to find good news at [what] the other guys are doing. It's normally not what I do, but I just think that, while we are competitors, we're also friends. And that, to me, trumps the competition. So we’re all pulling for him, and wishing him well. And we can’t wait for Al Roker to be back in the studio.”

