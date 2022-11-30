Al Roker Rushed Back to the Hospital After Being Released
Al Roker is dealing with ongoing health issues. The 68-year-old Today show weatherman "went back to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source close to Roker tells ET. ET has reached out to Roker and the Today show for comment.
Roker was hospitalized earlier this month after a blood clot in his leg sent clots to his lungs. At the time, Roker wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."
Roker was released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home, though he did not host the Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.
Page Six, who was first to publish the news of Roker's re-hospitalization, reports that the TV personality was rushed back to the hospital by ambulance the day after Thanksgiving, which was one day after he was sent home.
The outlet reports that his wife, Deborah Roberts, allegedly tried to break a window of their malfunctioning Tesla to get her cell phone and follow her husband to the hospital, but was unable to do so and ended up taking a taxi.
Amid Roker's ongoing health issues, he will not host Wednesday's Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, a rep for the event confirms to ET. Mario Lopez will step in for Roker, and be joined by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
