Al Roker Shares How He Recently Lost 45 Pounds

Al Roker is sharing the secret behind his recent 45-pound weight loss. In a report shared by NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford on Monday, the longtime Today show weatherman revealed that he lost the weight over the last several months by eating less carbs and sticking to a daily walking routine.

"Exercise, and not extreme exercise — we’re doing that 30-day walking challenge — that improves, I think, your mental health," Roker said. "Combined with a low-carb diet, I’ve lost about 45 pounds in the last several months. I do about 100 grams of carbs a day and I walk."

Today co-host Hoda Kotb also noted that Roker does some weight training in addition to his daily walks.

After discussing his healthy lifestyle strategies on Monday, Roker shared some of his favorite recipes from his low-carb ketogenic diet and told his colleagues what gives him the motivation to keep at it.

"I’m the oldest person here," he quipped. "I’m trying to last a little longer."

"You will outlive all of us," Roker's colleague, Craig Melvin, replied.

Roker's recent weight loss comes after the 67-year-old TV personality shared another major health and wellness milestone. In March, Roker celebrated 20 years since the start of his weight-loss journey.

"Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today," he wrote. "It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come."

The photo carousel began with the TV personality holding the jeans that he wore 20 years ago, prior to his weight loss. In another pic, Roker looks at the camera, as he stands in his jeans and pulls the waistband out to show the amount of space he has in them.

The weatherman wrote about his health journey in his 2012 book, Never Going Back: Winning the Weight-Loss Battle for Good.

He also spoke on Today in 2013 about his transformation. "I’m thrilled about where I am," Roker said at the time. "Life is terrific; I wouldn’t trade it for a moment. But you always wonder where you would be if ‘x’ hadn’t happened. I’m thrilled that I’ve finally got to this place at 58 years old. I finally got it figured out. I feel good about it."

