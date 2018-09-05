Al Roker is making his Broadway debut.

The longtime Today show weather anchor is joining the cast of Waitress as Joe for a limited run, from Oct. 5 to Nov. 11.

“I’m nervous and excited to be making my Broadway debut in such a pie-conic show,” Roker said in a statement. “My character’s name is Old Joe, so I’ve got half of it down already. And there’s pie every night!”

Sara Bareilles, the show’s composer and lyricist, said the production is “thrilled” to have Roker join the cast. “He is a longtime favorite of ours and now we get to welcome him in to a whole new world at the Brooks Atkinson where it hardly ever rains.”

Making the announcement on Wednesday morning on Today, Roker joked that his vocal coach “has a lot of work cut out for him.” When asked how the opportunity came about, he said, “For some reason they want to shut this thing down! They are paying me in pie.”

Adapted from the acclaimed 2007 film starring Keri Russell, the show tells the story of Jenna, a master piemaker working at a small-town diner (owned by Joe) who discovers she is pregnant by her abusive husband. The role was originated by Jessie Mueller, who was nominated for a Tony Award.

Roker joins a growing list of high-profile replacements in the hit production. Since opening in 2016, Waitress has welcomed Katharine McPhee, Jason Mraz, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jenna Ushkowitz and Bareilles. Most recently, husband and wife Adam Shapiro and Katie Lowes joined as Ogie and Dawn with The Affair actress Nicolette Robinson is currently in the role of Jenna.

Recently speaking to ET, Shapiro and Lowes – the two self-proclaimed “musical theater nerds” – said appearing on Broadway together was nothing short of a dream. “But we would never have even dared to dream to be in the same [Broadway production],” Shapiro clarified.

Waitress is currently playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

