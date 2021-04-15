Alaina Castillo is making her Latin American Music Awards debut!

The 20-year-old Mexican American singing sensation brought her signature rainbow-colored locks and husky-smooth voice to the annual awards show on Thursday. Already boasting more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Castillo rocked the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, performing an euphoric rendition of Mexican songwriter Consuelo Velázquez's classic "Bésame Mucho."

Castillo wore a pale pink ensemble that featured a silver skirt, tights and knee-high boots. The crowd went wild as she performed the stunning version with just a mic in front of her and a purple galaxy-inspired background.

Castillo is a rising star who first enamored fans with her EPs such as Antisocial Butterfly and mensajes de voz, which include a blend of pop, R&B and Spanish-language tracks. She first found fame posting covers on her YouTube channel during her freshman year in high school, which she has now taken to TikTok.

Prior to taking the Latin AMAs stage, the Texas native expressed her excitement over being able to perform at the awards ceremony.

"Woke up feeling nervousssss as hell. ik it’s gonna be amazing but my brain will not take that for an answer chill pls," she tweeted.

woke up feeling nervousssss as hell. ik it’s gonna be amazing but my brain will not take that for an answer 😫😂 chill pls — Alaina Castillo (@alainacastillo5) April 15, 2021

Expect to see and hear more from Castillo, who is working on a full-length album and constantly shares new content on her social media platforms.

