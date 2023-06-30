Alan Arkin was beloved by many. As family, friends and fans mourn the loss of the celebrated actor, many of Arkin's Hollywood admirers are offering heartfelt tributes in his honor.

News of Arkin's death broke on Friday. He was 89.

In a statement to ET, the star's sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, said, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

A man who wore many hats, Arkin was an actor, director and screenwriter whose career spanned over six decades. He won an Oscar in 2006 for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine and earned two Emmy nominations for The Kominsky Method, among numerous other industry accolades.

Michael Douglas, Arkin's co-star in Netflix's The Kominsky Method, took to Instagram to remember the late star.

"Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry," Douglas captioned a photo of him and Arkin working together. "My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family."

See a selection of Hollywood's touching tributes to the Academy Award winner below.

Very sad to learn of the death of Alan Arkin. Such a lovely person- of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in The Last Unicorn. For me he will always be ‘Schmendrick’ my invaluable magician companion on our search for other unicorns pic.twitter.com/uiIlQJhcqJ — Mia Farrow🌻🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2023

“ At one point, Alan Arkin requested to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying "Don't worry. That's Alan Arkin. Anything he's gonna do is gonna make this thing even better “… pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin was so talented with astounding range. He could do it all and he did. And brilliantly. Watching him over the years taught me so much about acting. Talent like this is rare indeed.

Rest in Peace Alan Arkin. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin - legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is... beyond! Truly one of a kind. #ripAlanArkin — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 30, 2023

Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023

The great Alan Arkin has passed at 89!

He made acting look EASY & always seemed like he was having a ball.#alanarkin 🎭❤️🎭 pic.twitter.com/cVeFTkT2oN — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 30, 2023

A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (“Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him - and getting a laugh out of him - is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2023

When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I'd answer "Which kind is Alan Arkin?" and that shut them up. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2023

Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail, and great grandson Elliott.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alan Arkin, Oscar Winner for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' Dead at 89

Oscars Flashback '07: Alan Arkin's First Oscar

Related Gallery