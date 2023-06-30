Alan Arkin Dead at 89: Michael Douglas, Mia Farrow and More Stars Pay Tribute
Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead at 89
Alan Arkin was beloved by many. As family, friends and fans mourn the loss of the celebrated actor, many of Arkin's Hollywood admirers are offering heartfelt tributes in his honor.
News of Arkin's death broke on Friday. He was 89.
In a statement to ET, the star's sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, said, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."
A man who wore many hats, Arkin was an actor, director and screenwriter whose career spanned over six decades. He won an Oscar in 2006 for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine and earned two Emmy nominations for The Kominsky Method, among numerous other industry accolades.
Michael Douglas, Arkin's co-star in Netflix's The Kominsky Method, took to Instagram to remember the late star.
"Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry," Douglas captioned a photo of him and Arkin working together. "My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family."
See a selection of Hollywood's touching tributes to the Academy Award winner below.
Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail, and great grandson Elliott.
