Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is officially part of the Class of 2023! The 17-year-old on Saturday graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia at a packed ceremony attended by her proud mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

In video posted on Instagram, Alana can be seen in a yellow cap and gown receiving her high school diploma. While she may have been sitting from quite a distance, that didn't stop Shannon from repeatedly screaming her daughter's name. "I'm so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time," Mama June captioned her post.

Lauryn also reposted the video and added two photos of her and Alana embracing each other. In one photo Lauryn can be seen hanging on to what appears to be a graduation gift while giving her little sister a big hug. In the second photo, Lauryn's pressing her face onto Alana's, whose cap featured a gold crown set on top of it.

"To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed," Lauryn wrote in her caption. "Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana 🥰."

Alana and her mom have come a long way in their mother-daughter relationship. It was nearly a year ago, during an episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, when Alana was debating whether to invite Shannon to her high school graduation.

At the time, Alana had expressed feeling that her and her mom's relationship would ever become what she wants it to be because she grew tired of getting her hopes up that her mom would show up for important things.

"I'm going to graduate soon, but, like, should I even invite you to my graduation because are you even going to come?" Alana asked during a session with Dr. Ish. "She's not going to be there just because she wants to be there."

High school graduation is her latest milestone. Just last month, Alana was pretty in pink for her high school prom. She proudly posed with her mother and her mother's husband, Justin Stroud, in a pink dress adorned with sparkling crystals.

In another picture, Alana posed with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. For the moment, the couple was positioned in front of a white horse-drawn carriage with pink accents to match the theme of the prom princess' look.

Congrats!

