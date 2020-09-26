Movies

Aldis Hodge Reacts to Playing Hawkman Opposite Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam'

By John Boone‍
Aldis Hodge
Paras Griffin/WireImage / DC Comics

Aldis Hodge versus Dwayne Johnson? Yeah, we'll buy a ticket to that show.

Hodge, who starred in The Invisible Man earlier this year and next appears in Regina King's One Night in Miami, has been cast as Hawkman in DC's upcoming Black Adam movie. Johnson plays the titular antihero and took to Instagram to share the casting news.

"Hawkman is a critical leading role for our movie," he wrote. "He is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe." Johnson went on to share Hodge's rather enthusiastic reaction to finding out he'd been cast.

THIS IS HAWKMAN 🦅 A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Hello? DJ: Hello, I’d like to speak to Aldis. Aldis: Who is this? DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson. * long pause Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone. DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my fucking phone. DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition - it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to hold on for a one second. * he puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells 😂 Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You ok? You’re gonna crush this role! We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman 🦅 #blackadam⚡️

In the comics, Hawkman is Carter Hall, an archeologist and museum curator who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince, Khufu. (Johnson previously confirmed that Black Adam's origin story will include the ancient city of Kahndaq.) Adopting an avian persona and wielding a mace, he fights crime -- and butts heads with Black Adam -- as part of the JSA.

Hodge's JSA will also feature Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, along with Cyclone and Doctor Fate, who have yet to be cast.

"So the cat’s out of the bag 😎," Hodge wrote. "@therock, it’s going to be an honor to join you, @ncentineo and the #BlackAdam/#DCU family 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿. Let’s goooooo!!!!"

Helmed by Johnson's Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam marks the not-so-super hero's first appearance on the big screen. "He's a ruthless keeper of justice. He is the judge, the jury and executioner," Johnson said, promising that, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Black Adam is set to land in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

