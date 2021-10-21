Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his film Rust on Thursday, accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.

The Sante Fe, New Mexico Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ET Thursday evening that Baldwin fired the prop gun which lead to the fatal accident.

Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital. Souza, 48, was receiving emergency medical care after being transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center in Santa Fe.

The Sheriff’s Department tells ET, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

It's unclear how the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding the discharging of the prop gun.

International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600, released a statement to Variety regarding the tragedy, sharing, "We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family."

On Thursday morning, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of the Western, showing himself in his character wardrobe, which included a stained shirt soaked in fake blood. Baldwin wrote. "Back to in person at the office. Blimey…it’s exhausting."

ET will continue to cover this story as it develops.

