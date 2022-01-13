Alec Baldwin has yet to hand over his cell phone to authorities investigating the fatal shooting on his film, Rust, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement obtained by ET, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it has made multiple attempts to retrieve Baldwin's phone, to no avail. Authorities said that when Baldwin "had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to the initial search warrant" that was approved by a Santa Fe County Magistrate judge on Dec. 16, the Sheriff's Office then "reached out for assistance from the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office."

The D.A.'s Office, the statement continued, then "began working with Mr. Baldwin's attorney to retrieve the phone." Due to jurisdictional concerns, the Sheriff's Office says it was advised by the D.A's Office that the District Attorney "would be facilitating the retrieval of the phone on a consent basis."

The Sheriff's Office goes on to say that, on Dec. 20, the D.A.'s Office "was in negotiations with Mr. Baldwin's attorney to obtain consent to retrieve the phone and its contents," but, "to date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities."

In court docs obtained by ET, authorities wanted to seize Baldwin's phone along with his emails, social media accounts, deleted content, text messages, internet history, access to cloud drives, contacts, phone numbers, addresses, call logs and more.

In an affidavit that was provided along with the warrant, Detective Alexandria Hancock said investigators were seeking Baldwin's phone along with any evidence that may help complete a full investigation. According to the docs, Hancock claims that when she asked Baldwin and his attorney to voluntarily turn over the phone, she was told to get a warrant.

Baldwin was the one who discharged the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film's director, Joel Souza. In searching Hutchins' phone, Hancock said she found conversations about the production dating back to July 14 and various business receipts in Santa Fe that may allow them to uncover more about the atmosphere on set of the Western.

The affidavit also included details of Baldwin's initial interview with detectives. In the interview, Baldwin stated the he and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on set of the film, exchanged emails discussing what type of gun to use. In the emails, she showed him an array of guns before he selected the Colt .45 which he was to use for the project.

The Dec. 16 search warrant came just weeks after Baldwin's first sit-down interview since the fatal October shooting. The 63-year-old actor spoke with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, for a detailed special in which he denied pulling the trigger of the prop gun after the ABC anchor pointed out that it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said during the sit-down.

When Stephanopoulos clarified, "So you never pulled the trigger?," Baldwin responded, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Baldwin said he has no idea how a real bullet got on set. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he claimed.

Reed, the film's armorer, has since sued the man who supplied the ammunition, claiming he mixed live and dummy rounds.

Baldwin later called the incident the worst thing that's ever happened to him. "Because I think back and think, 'What could I have done?'" he tearfully reflected.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and, in addition to the warrant, a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in regard to the fatal event.

RELATED CONTENT

'Rust' Armorer Sues Ammo Supplier Alleging He Mixed Dummy, Live Rounds

Alec Baldwin Attends First Public Event Since 'Rust' Tragedy

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Says He Has PTSD Amid 'Rust' Incident

Alec Baldwin Details How the Gun Went Off in Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin Appears at Public Event for First Time Since 'Rust' Shooting This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery