Alec Baldwin is speaking out after the fatal on-set shooting. The 63-year-old actor spoke to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, marking the first time he's spoken on camera after he fired a gun on the Rust set that was inadvertently loaded with a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation. I've been ordered by the Sherriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't," he said in video obtained by TMZ. "It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died."

"She was my friend. She was my friend," he continued of Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened. I've been told multiple times, 'Don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation.' I can't."

Baldwin noted that he's spoken to Hutchins' husband, Matthew, saying, "The guy is overwhelmed with grief."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event," Baldwin said. "He's in shock. He has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we're very worried about his family, his kid."

Baldwin added that he's "eagerly awaiting for the Sherriff's Department to tell us what their investigation has yielded," and that that he's "extremely interested" in "an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets."

"But remember, how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years. This is America. How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years?" he asked. "And nearly all of it without incident. So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it's this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place."

"Rubber guns, plastic guns, no real armaments on set. That's not for me to decide," he continued. "It's urgent that you understand I'm not an expert in this field, so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people's safety on film sets, I'm all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can."

As for if he believes production on Rust will resume, Baldwin said, "No, I don't."

SplashNews.com

Baldwin's statement comes after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told media that they had "identified two other people that handled and or inspected the loaded gun prior to Baldwin firing the weapon," naming the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and Assistant Director David Halls. Mendoza confirmed that "all three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements."

The fatal shooting was reportedly not the first time the Rust set was unsafe. Multiple reports noted that ahead of the death of Hutchins and Souza's injury, union crew members had previously walked off set to protest "poor" working conditions. As noted in Gutierrez-Reed's recent statement, there was also another incident which included the misfiring of a gun.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Mendoza said it was "too early" to discuss possible charges being filed. "The investigation will continue and if the sheriff's office determines during our investigation that a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed," he explained.

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Baldwin "is beside himself."

"He is incredibly devastated and sick to his stomach over what happened," the source added. "He is still processing everything and dealing with a lot of grief and shock."

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Alec Baldwin’s Career Survive On-Set Shooting? Expert Weighs In This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ireland Baldwin Posts Supportive Message About Father Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Addresses Fatal On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin 'Devastated' By Fatal On-Set Shooting: Source

Related Gallery