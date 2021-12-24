Alec Baldwin Thanks Fans Who Supported Him After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin shared a message ahead of Christmas and thanked those who supported him in the wake of the fatal Rust shooting in October.
The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a video that's a tad over three minutes long. Baldwin, talking directly into the camera, opened by saying he "wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement and lots of really, really great sentiments from so many people."
"I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth," he added. "I'm really grateful to them."
Baldwin, who admitted he "felt very awkward going through this," also said he's "looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me." That being said, Baldwin acknowledged that "for everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically."
"I never lose sight of that," he added. "Not a day goes by I don't think about that."
Baldwin was the one who discharged the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film's director, Joel Souza. The actor told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos he didn't pull the trigger of the prop gun after the ABC anchor pointed out that it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.
"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said during the sit-down interview.
When Stephanopoulos clarified, "So you never pulled the trigger?," Baldwin responded, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and, in addition to a search warrant for Baldwin's phone, a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in connection to the fatal event.
