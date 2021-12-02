David Halls, the assistant director on Rust, is corroborating Alec Baldwin's story that the actor did not pull the trigger in the fatal shooting that left cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, dead, and injured another crew member.

On Good Morning America Thursday, an attorney for Halls said she was told by her client that Baldwin did not pull the trigger on the gun.

"Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger," Halls' attorney, Lisa Torraco, tells ABC News' Kaylee Hartung in an exclusive interview. "His finger was never in the trigger guard."

In a press conference held in October, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that it was determined during their investigation that "two other people handled or inspected" the gun before Baldwin discharged it, naming armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls in their findings.

"During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the person that fired the weapon," Mendoza stated. "We identified two other people who handled and or inspected the loaded firearm prior to Baldwin firing the weapon. These two individuals are armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls. All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements."

While an investigation into the incident is ongoing, Torraco told ABC News that Halls continues to maintain that the shooting was an accident.

"Dave has told me since day one that it was an accident," she adds. "It was a pure accident -- freak, awful accident [that] unfortunately killed somebody."

Torraco says Halls is "heartbroken" over the tragedy, sharing that it has been "very painful" and "very hard" for him.

Halls' corroboration of Baldwin's story comes just one day after a preview dropped for the 63-year-old actor's emotional sit-down interview with GMA's George Stephanopoulos, his first since the tragic incident occurred.

In the preview, Baldwin says he didn't pull the trigger after Stephanopoulos points out that it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger," he says.

When Stephanopoulos clarifies, "So you never pulled the trigger?," Baldwin responds, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Baldwin says he has no idea how a real bullet got on set. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he claims.

Baldwin later calls the incident the worst thing that's ever happened to him.

"Because I think back and think, 'What could I have done?'" he tearfully reflects.

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin. The first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie ‘Rust’.



The emotional @ABC News Special with @GStephanopoulos breaks tomorrow night at 8/7c on ABC – streaming later that evening on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/q7QD1vesUX — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 1, 2021

ABC's one-hour primetime special with Baldwin airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and will later be available to stream on Hulu. ABC will also have a two-hour 20/20 special on Friday about the on-set shooting.

