Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, offered up more details regarding the rumors about LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez's alleged back-and-forth during the early months of 2021.

During a Southern Charm reunion in February 2021, Craig Conover claimed that LeCroy "flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." LeCroy instantly denied the allegations, saying, "Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake."

Tabloids then connected LeCroy to Rodriguez, a former New York Yankee, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time.

LeCroy and Kroll, who dated on and off for two years before officially splitting in 2020, appeared on Craig Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast this week with more information.

LeCroy, 32, recalled receiving repeated DMs from Rodriguez, leading her to believe she was being catfished. She remembered thinking: "The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now."

Despite her disbelief, though, LeCroy said the situation was real, and that Rodriguez did contact her. Kroll then chimed in with his own memory of the experience: "He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam," he said to his ex.

"You were like, 'This motherf**ker's FaceTimed me three or four times today,'" Kroll recalled. "And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn't answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, 'I'm not at your beck and call.'"

LeCroy agreed with Kroll's account. "I said, 'If you’re looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me,'" she said. "I'm wifey material."

Kroll added that Rodriguez sent LeCroy multiple flight itineraries to come visit him in Florida, none of which ever came to be.

LeCroy reiterated her 2021 denial that she ever met Rodriguez in person. "During that time, I was not flying to Miami," she said. "People still don’t believe me. I swear to God, I've never, ever seen that person."

Rodriguez and Lopez ended their engagement several months after the Southern Charm reunion. Shortly after, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

