Fans, friends and all of Hollywood are mourning the death of Alex Trebek. The Jeopardy! host died on Sunday of pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

“Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our Jeopardy! family," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement to ET. "Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind, caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans – including generations of families -- who have welcomed Alex into their living room each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.”

"Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek," William Shatner wrote on Twitter. "Condolences to his family."

Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Condolences to his family. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2020

"The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek," Jamie Lee Curtis shared in her own post. "You were grace and guts and humor and deep love."

The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek. You were grace and guts and humor and deep love. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 8, 2020

What is: One of the most beloved tv hosts in my lifetime? #AlexTrebek Bless you for fostering a love of learning, your consistent spirit of excellence, and for generously sharing your life with us for more than 30 years. I will forever be your fan. pic.twitter.com/OBbdEP3cXD — Courtney B. Vance (@CourtneyBVance) November 8, 2020

Didn’t always watch #Jeopardy , but when I did, #AlexTrebek was a constant reminder that knowledge, wit and elegance are a pretty sexy combo. Much love to the family and friends of one of #Canada ‘s favorite sons. pic.twitter.com/hNTOvKklzN — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) November 8, 2020

Damn. 😞 Rest in love, Alex Trebek. ❤️❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) November 8, 2020

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Such sad news about Alex Trebek. He was an immense talent and a class act. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Meredith Vieira (@meredithvieira) November 8, 2020

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebekpic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

Rest In Peace, Alex Trebek. Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/MaOtcgvwYb — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020

RIP to a great giver of joy and knowledge. https://t.co/NsB6ejrBHQ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 8, 2020

This beloved game show host had all the answers before we ever asked the questions. ♥️ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

Nooooooooo — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 8, 2020

The #Jeopardy stage is empty now and the television world will not be the same without Alex Trebek. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TmXtFBWJTu — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 8, 2020

This MF year. Heartbroken. — Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer https://t.co/tIU0rUbjDJ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2020

So saddened to hear Alex Trebek has died. It was an honor to share the dinner hour with him. He fought his cancer battle valiantly. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) November 8, 2020

My heart breaks for the Trebek family upon hearing this heartbreaking news. Alex Trebek was a legend. There was no one like him. Kind, elegant, talented, good. Heaven just became brighter and we here on earth mourn him. #alextrebek#RIPhttps://t.co/P4bWE9K7ok — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 8, 2020

Devastating news. Alex Trebek has been a staple in my house since I can remember. Some of my favorite memories as a kid was watching Jeopardy with my family. Ashley knows 7pm is Jeopardy time. This is just so sad. My thoughts are with his family today. #RIPAlexTrebekhttps://t.co/LUjvPVJiYr — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) November 8, 2020

So sad. Thinking of the Trebek family and all his loved ones.🙏🏾 https://t.co/CGwQydOS1Z — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) November 8, 2020

Sad news. Alex Trebek, long-running 'Jeopardy' host, has died. https://t.co/8u0xh9Q85h — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek, 80.

Hosted 8000+ episodes of Jeopardy over 36 years.

Received 31 Daytime Emmy nominations, winning 7 times.

He was the greatest quiz show host in TV history - and a charming, humble, debonair gentleman beloved by his fans. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/KQzJRsUqwy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

The world was unmistakably better with Alex Trebek in it. Rest In Peace to the icon. 😔😔 https://t.co/4yJg55dgL9 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. Jeopardy has been a household favorite for most of my life. Sad to see you go but glad you’re at peace now. pic.twitter.com/vWpurzcsw4 — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 8, 2020

Greatest host of one of the greatest shows of all time who passed away sadly after a long battle with cancer.



......Who was Alex Trebek?



RIP Mr. Trebek. Thank you for always being there at the end of the day to take my mind off things. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 8, 2020

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

