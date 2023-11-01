Alex Trebek is being honored after his death. On Wednesday, the late Jeopardy! host's widow, Jean Trebek, and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) announced the launch of The Alex Trebek Fund to accelerate critical research with the goal of better treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. Alex died in Nov. 2020 after battling the disease for a year.

The Fund, which was announced on the first day of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, has already raised more than $1 million thanks to a generous donation from Jean, as well as the Estate of Barbara Hanania.

"Alex knew that knowledge equaled power. He was a man that really loved to know things and stayed very curious," Jean said in a press release. "Since Alex was all about the right answer, I think it's very fitting that this fund is now established in his name. It's a way for the community that loved him to put resources directly into the hands of scientists working tirelessly to fight a disease shrouded by many unknowns."

Katie Couric, the co-founder of SU2C, added in a statement, "The reason cancer advocacy has worked so effectively for other types of cancer research is because there are a group of survivors who become advocates. Because there aren't many people who survive pancreatic cancer, like my sister Emily, the built-in advocacy base isn't there, and it's up to the ones left behind to channel our grief into activism. For all the fans who loved and respected Alex -- and there are legions of them -- this fund allows them to honor him and support lifesaving science."

In a video released in conjunction with the announcement, Ken Jennings, the new host of Jeopardy!, reflected on Alex's legacy.

"Jeopardy! was always big for me as a kid, so Alex was always a big inspiration for me. He created this place, this space, where it was safe to be a smart person," he said. "He was so good at it, so graceful, so perfect for the role, that we all thought the job was easy... and it's not. Hosting Jeopardy! is incredibly hard."

Alex's daughter, Emily, also spoke out in the video, saying, "I hope that all of the fans and community of Jeopardy! really can lean in and show support for this. I think they showed so much support for my dad when he was going through his cancer treatments. I hope that they stand up with this great organization."

Jean likewise appeared in the video, admitting, "When Alex was diagnosed, we had never thought in a million years that it was stage 4 pancreatic cancer."

Now, Jean said, "I thought it would be a great idea to set up this fund at Stand Up To Cancer. Since he was all about the right answer, I think it's very fitting that's this fund is now established in his name. Hopefully it will benefit thousands and thousands of people."

