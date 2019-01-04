Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't going to let haters bring her down.

After a video of the 29-year-old congresswoman dancing with some friends while in college went viral this week, Ocasio-Cortez received support and praise from the ladies of the iconic Breakfast Club film. While the anonymous Twitter account associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory posted the clip as a way to bring her down, the dancing video was later identified as a 2010 Boston University project where Ocasio-Cortez and fellow students recreated The Breakfast Club dance sequence set to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania.”

"That's it, Alexandria you're in the club! ❤️❤️ @allysheedy1 #AlexandriaOcasioCortez #DemsTakeTheHouse," Molly Ringwald tweeted on Thursday, tagging Ally Sheedy and officially inducting the politician into The Breakfast Club.

Sheedy retweeted her former co-star, adding a raised hand emoji. She also retweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tweeted, "It’s the Ally Sheedy Breakfast Club dance."

"This makes me/us so happy thx @Lin_Manuel @MollyRingwald @AOC #TeamAOC," Sheedy wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman in U.S. history to be sworn into Congress this week. The viral video, in no way, negatively affected the Democratic Party representative, who on Friday shared a fun video in response.

"I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽 Have a great weekend everyone :)" Ocasio-Cortez wrote alongside a clip of her dancing to the song "War."

Now that's how you brush off the haters, and kick off the weekend!

